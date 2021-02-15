PHELPS — Pete Cheney has had quite a year. Not long after taking the title of Discovery Channel’s “Master Distiller,” he decided to open downtown Phelps’ first distillery: Smokin’ Tails. But while the venture is new, Cheney’s foray into moonshine is not.
His first experience in distilling occurred about 25 years ago, when a friend from church introduced him to the brewing process.
“Seeing that first drip come off that still is what really inspired me,” he said. “As they say, it just gets in your blood.”
For years, his still production was used only for personal enjoyment, but it was Smokin’ Tails partners Chris and Lisa Orlando who convinced him to take his interest public. Starting a business, especially in the beverage service industry, during a global pandemic is no easy feat. Cheney, however, can’t ignore the small silver linings. Time spent hunkered down provided opportunity for Cheney and his son Tom to experiment with flavors and conceptualize the distillery.
“We had started pre-COVID,” Cheney recalls, “but we said, ‘Just keep trudging on. It’ll be alright.’ [The distillery] gave us all something to focus on. We were all here working together in a tight-knit group. Everything you see in our bar we needed to do in 15 days and finished in 13. And everything is locally sourced. All this wood here was trees two months ago and personally milled. Our wives did a lot of the sanding.” Even the tin facade on the bar came from a local farmer.
By day, Cheney also is the director of Cheney Funeral Home, where he works alongside Tom. This lended nicely to branding efforts and resulted in The Undertaker line of spirits. The Undertaker’s “4 Grain” is one of the most popular offerings, partly due to the national exposure it received as the winning Discovery competition spirit. He calls the national attention “humbling” and enjoys welcoming people from around the country to Phelps.
Smokin’ Tails had its grand opening at the end of January and saw around 500 people throughout the course of that weekend. With different flavors such as “Rye Spirit” and “Sinister Cinnamon,” as well as “Razzberry Bush” and “Apple Pie” under the Moose Knuckle Moonshine label, Cheney insists moonshine is more accessible than people think.
“Moonshine is a term. People say ‘I don’t like moonshine.’ Well, all liquor run off of a still is moonshine, it’s just the quality of what’s made. It stands on its own,” Cheney said.
He has enjoyed the advantage the distillery’s steady growth has afforded. Full of ideas, his team is committed to finding new ways to get people excited about moonshine. “We’re not like your big distillery, we’re different from everyone else. It’s moonshine, but it’s fun to drink. It has its own personality.”
And how does Cheney take his moonshine?
“Some prefer to mix, but I like it straight. No ice.”