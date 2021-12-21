ROCHESTER — A Phelps resident will spend many of his remaining years — and perhaps all of them — behind bars after pleading guilty to a pornography charge.
The Western District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Timothy Wright, 33, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. to production of child pornography, a charge that carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. Wright also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
Geraci is scheduled to sentence Wright April 21.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melissa Marangola and Katelyn Hartford are handling the case.
In July 2019, Snapchat reported a cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving a Snapchat subscriber who uploaded two files of suspected child pornography. A subsequent investigation determined the Snapchat subscriber was Timothy Wright.
On May 18, 2020, state police executed a search warrant at Wright’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices, including a cell phone, a laptop, and a hard drive. A forensic analysis of the electronic devices uncovered approximately 8,462 images and video files of child pornography. These included a video and images of Wright sexually abusing a minor.
On July 29, 2020, Wright provided methamphetamine to his wife and co-defendant Alicia Wright, who then sold the methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. After the controlled purchase was complete, the Ontario County sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the Wrights’ Bear Street residence. Investigators recovered about $10,000 in cash, approximately 64 grams of methamphetamine, and a digital scale.
Alicia Wright was charged and convicted and is awaiting sentencing.
Timothy Wright’s plea is the result of a joint investigation involving the state police and Homeland Security Investigations.