SENECA FALLS — The suspect in the armed robbery of a Phelps convenience store was captured in Seneca Falls, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said at a press conference late Wednesday morning.
A source close to the situation told the Finger Lakes Times earlier in the morning that Brandon Burgess, 28, of Lyons, was caught near Seneca Falls Country Club.
Henderson said Burgess was captured in a collaborative effort by members of his department, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, state police, Seneca Falls police and Waterloo police. A K-9 unit was involved in apprehending Burgess.
Henderson said a vehicle authorities were searching for was seen and stopped by police in Seneca County, and Burgess fled on foot. He was apprehended after a short chase.
Burgess was in the vehicle with another person who Henderson said is in custody, but has not been charged as of Wednesday morning. A source said the other person was Burgess’ mother.
Ontario District Attorney Jim Ritts said Burgess will be charged with either first- or second-degree robbery, depending on additional investigation and if the weapon Burgess allegedly used to rob the 7-Eleven in Phelps early Tuesday morning was real. A Rochester TV station is reporting that according to Burgess' family and friends, the gun may have been a airsoft gun.
Henderson described the appearance of the weapon as an assault-style rifle.
Burgess, who was being questioned by police Wednesday, was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday evening at the Ontario County Jail. The Times will have a reporter at the arraignment.