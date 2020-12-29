PHELPS — The village has condemned the building housing the Waterside Wine Bar. While that doesn’t mean the Main Street building must be razed, it does mean it cannot be occupied until repairs can be made.
On Christmas day, a retaining wall connected to the building fell into Flint Creek, taking a portion of the building foundation on the northeast corner with it. It also took a chunk of the parking lot into the creek, where a waterfall is nearby.
It’s unclear at this point why the retaining wall gave way. A section of dining area sits above the gaping hole in the foundation.
Village Code Enforcement Officer Jim Murphy said condemnation papers are being issued to the building owner, which the Village Clerk/Treasurer Jill Seifert said is listed as Old Mill Enterprises LLC of Canandaigua. The Waterside Wine Bar owners are Don and JoEllen Miller.
The question, Don Miller said, is whether the building, a mill in its earliest days, is safe. He said a structural engineer was on-site Monday, and that he is awaiting a report eagerly.
While stressing he is not a structural engineer, Murphy believes the building can be saved.
“They probably can repair it,” said Murphy, who will receive a copy of the engineer’s assessment.
He said the 16-inch-wide foundation is made of good material and that overall, the foundation “looked stable.”
Miller and his wife, JoEllen, who manages the business, remain hopeful.
“We are optimistic as well,” he said. “I hate losing at anything and definitely won’t lose to this setback.”
“Anything and everything can be fixed,” Don added.
On Facebook, the couple expressed their thanks for the community’s support.
“JoEllen and I would like to thank all of you who reached out to us via text, messenger, phone calls and in person. We are sorry that we have not responded to everyone. We have had more tears reading the supportive texts and messages than we had over the news about the building. No words can express how much we appreciate all of you! We are so lucky to be in this community and have customers like all of you, because of you it fuels not to give up. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts.”
Waterside Wine Bar opened in 2008 under original owner Al Deporter. It features wine, craft beer, and light gourmet fare.
The owner of Old Mill Enterprises did not wish to be contacted at this time, Don Miller said.