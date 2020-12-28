PHELPS — It was not the kind of text Don and JoEllen Miller were expecting to receive on Christmas morning.
Instead of holiday wishes, it was a friend, informing them that part of their Waterside Wine Bar on Main Street in Phelps was damaged. A retaining wall connected to the building fell into Flint Creek, and the wall took a corner of the building foundation with it.
“I was like, ‘Oh, Lord,’” said Don by phone with his wife on Sunday morning. “It is crazy. But you’ve got to look at the positives. We’re extremely thankful that no one was injured.”
The establishment, featuring wine, craft beer and light gourmet fare, is temporarily closed as the couple awaits word of whether it can reopen soon.
Don said that building engineers must determine if the building foundation is still structurally sound.
“I’m worried about the integrity of the northeast portion of the building,” he said.
A dining section is located above that area, and if that section must be closed off, they will lose about 30 spaces, a big issue at a time when dining capacity is limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Miller would not guess on why the wall failed. Flint Creek is running higher because of recent rain and melting snow, he said, but he has no idea if higher creek levels were a factor. A waterfall is in this section of Flint Creek near the historic building, which at one time was a mill. Much of the mill machinery, including a water wheel, remains in the basement, the Millers noted.
The Millers do not own the building, but they did not want to divulge the owner, who they said is local. Village officials have been on scene since the collapse, and the building and the next-door food and ice cream stand are cordoned off. Structural engineers are expected to be on site this week to assess the damage.
The incident capped off a challenging 2020 for the Millers, who purchased the wine bar two years ago after visiting as customers; original owner Al Deporter opened it in 2008. Don is an assistant director of facilities at Palmyra-Macedon Central School District, while JoEllen left the corporate world to manage the business.
Like most everyone else in the restaurant and beverage business, making money has proved challenging amid the pandemic shutdown and capacity limitations, they said.
But the Millers said the community came through for them, some getting takeout multiple times a week. Others dropped off baked goods and some gave them money.
The Millers said they were selling wine and beer at a discount on Saturday, and they have been giving food away to other restaurants.
The couple is calling what happened on Christmas a temporary setback, and they plan to reopen. Given this is a slow time for the restaurant business, they said it is not the worse time for short-term shutdown — if that is ultimately the case.
“We love doing it,” said JoEllen of running the Waterside Wine Bar. “We wouldn’t want to give it up.”
The couple thanked the community for their encouraging words in the wake of the bizarre incident.
“We’ve had more tears over the overwhelming support of the community, rather than the crashing of the building,” Don said.