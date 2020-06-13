ROCHESTER — A Phelps woman accused of stealing more than $1 million from her Seneca Falls employer has admitted her guilt.
Karen Owens, 55, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to wire fraud. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The plea was announced in a press release from the office of James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire, who is prosecuting the case, noted Owens was the finance director for Finger Lakes Conveyors from 2003-17. In that role, she had authority to write checks from the company’s bank account to pay legitimate business expenses.
McGuire said from 2011-17, Owens wrote nearly 400 checks — payable to herself — from the company’s bank account and deposited them into an account she owned and controlled. From 2010-17, she also wrote about 160 checks payable to another bank for credit-card accounts belonging to Owens and her husband.
To conceal some of the fraudulent and unauthorized checks, McGuire said Owens failed to accurately record the checks in Finger Lakes Conveyors’ records.
Owens wrote checks totaling more than $750,000. She was indicted by a federal grand jury last year following an FBI investigation.
Owens is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 9.
In an April 2019 article in the Times, Laura Myers, the attorney for Finger Lakes Conveyors President Mike Gelder, said Owens signed an affidavit admitting she stole about $1.4 million from 2004 until August 2017, when she was fired.
Last year, Myers said Owens refused a “very generous” plea deal she was offered before the grand jury indictment. Myers also discussed the discrepancy between the $1.4 million figure and the $750,000 figure reported by federal officials, explaining the statute of limitations on bank and wire fraud is 10 years.
Myers added that federal officials were only able to prove the theft of $750,000 through bank records. She said the company has more complete records.
“There is no question she actually stole that much ($1.4 million),” Myers said.
In an email to the Times Friday, Myers said Owens is making payments of $500, and has repaid about $16,000 of the money she took through those payments.
Myers added that she spoke Friday with Gelder, who provided the following statement: “Karen Owens’ acknowledgment of her crimes has been a long time coming, and I am very relieved that after all of this time justice will finally be served.”