LYONS — Less than two years after joining the Board of Supervisors, Huron’s Phil Eygnor is its new chairman.
The all-Republican board voted unanimously Tuesday morning to appoint Eygnor to the post.
Eygnor has been serving on an acting basis since March. Previous Chairman Ken Miller stepped away from the position temporarily during a leave of absence that followed an alcohol-related incident.
Last week, Miller told the board he was stepping down from the chairman position, which pays $23,710 on top of the $17,598 town supervisors earn for their county work.
Miller is on vacation and did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Eygnor thanked the board for supporting him, but after the meeting noted that his loved ones were skeptical of him taking the job long term.
“I had to do a lot of talking with my wife and family,” he said. “I’m 71 years old.”
Eygnor is recovering from Covid-19 and took the chairman’s seat wearing a mask. He was one of four supervisors who missed last week’s regular meeting after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Tuesday’s session was scheduled to appoint a permanent chairman and approve a stipend plan for county employees, which passed.
Eygnor said he doesn’t know if he’ll seek the chairman position in January — it’s a yearly appointment — but he’s happy to provide some stability to the Board of Supervisors in the wake of Miller’s troubles.
“I have concern for my community,” he said. “I think I can handle all this.”
County Administrator Rick House agreed.
“He’s a bright man with a wonderful personality,” he said.
House emphasized that the county chairmanship is no figurehead job.
“He’s the chief executive officer and I’m the chief financial officer,” he said. “We’ll be joined at the hip. We’ll be working together daily.”
House also thanked Miller for his service to the county.
“I have the utmost respect for him,” he said. “We worked very closely together through covid. He’s a good person and good leader. He’s got a bad disease.
“I think this was the right move. I respect him for the decision he made. It was becoming a distraction for the county.”