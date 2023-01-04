LYONS — When former Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller took a leave of absence last March due to personal problems, it was Huron’s Phil Eygnor, at the urging of fellow supervisors, who stepped in to fill the leadership vacuum.
And, when Miller ultimately chose to vacate the position, it was Eygnor who stepped up again, this time to finish the one-year term.
On Tuesday, supervisors voted unanimously at their organizational meeting to appoint Eygnor as board chairman for 2023. Wolcott’s Lynn Chatfield was selected vice chair.
“I’d like to thank everybody for your confidence,” the soft-spoken Eygnor told fellow supervisors after the vote. His goal, he told them, is to “make this county better than it already is.”
It was a busy year for the county, Eygnor noted after the meeting, including the approval of a multimillion-dollar plan to create a countywide emergency medical service, with the program set to begin limited services in July. Other projects set in motion in 2022 include providing broadband access to every corner of the county.
Eygnor expressed optimism for what supervisors can do in 2023.
“I have a really good board to work with,” he said. “I think we’ll do well.”
County Administrator Rick House said Eygnor has provided a steady hand following the early 2022 tumult.
“He’s done a fabulous job,” he said.
Some of his fellow supervisors agree, including Marion’s Jodi Bender, who is the supervisors’ majority leader for 2023.
“He’s calm and he’s patient and willing to listen,” she said. “I think he’s doing a fantastic job. He’s also getting out with the public. I’m really happy with him.”
Macedon’s Kim Leonard agreed with Bender’s assessment.
“Chairman Eygnor stepped in at a very difficult time for Wayne County,” she said. “He is calm, fair and dedicated to what’s best for the county. We’ve gone in a better direction. ... He stepped up.”
However, Eygnor warned there are challenges ahead, including sealing a new contract with Teamsters 118, which represents the sheriff’s office road patrol, a group that includes investigators and juvenile and civil divisions. The contract dispute is going to an assigned mediator, with the first session set for Jan. 12.
“It’s one of the things on the (2023) agenda we want to get resolved,” Eygnor said.