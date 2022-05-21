WATERLOO — Retired teacher and community volunteer Phyllis Dunlap is the latest recipient of the Henry C. Welles Award from the Waterloo Library & Historical Society.
Dunlap will receive the award at a ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. May 27 in the library’s air-conditioned Fatzinger Hall. The event kicks off the return of the Celebrate Commemorate Memorial Day weekend after a two-year delay caused by the pandemic.
Dunlap is a longtime library volunteer who often has dressed in period clothing to present the history of Memorial Day. She has volunteered as a docent and worked with exhibits and collections, assisted with book sales and other library events, and is part of numerous state and local retired teachers associations. She is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Altar Guild, Cursillo Weekend, the Women’s Group, and the Adult Social Club. In addition, she has taught vacation Bible school.
Dunlap also is a member of Phi Beta Psi, the Waterloo Research Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Taylor-Brown Hospital Auxiliary, and has worked for the Seneca County Relay For Life.
“I am deeply honored and appreciative to receive this award,” Dunlap said.
Welles was a Waterloo druggist who was instrumental in planning the village’s observance of the first Memorial Day in 1866. That day-long observation honoring the deceased of the Civil War earned this community the designation by Congress as the Birthplace of Memorial Day in 1966.
For more information, call (315) 539-3313.