CANANDAIGUA — The PickleFest planned for Aug. 19-21 won’t have anything to do with eating kosher, dill or any other kind of variety.
What PickleFest will feature is this: up to 250 people competing in the increasingly popular game of pickleball, which often is played on specially marked areas of a regulation tennis court.
On Thursday, City Council is expected to approve the use of the tennis courts at Sonnenberg and Baker parks for the event.
Players use hand-held paddles that look like large ping-pong paddles and hit a plastic ball, using pickleball rules and scores.
Organizer Joe Valenti of Pittsford said that prior to the competitive tournament, there will be clinics at the Sonnenberg Park courts on East Gibson Street Aug. 15-18.
Tournament registration will be 8 a.m. each day, with clinic times to be announced later.
The Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in the Hurley Building.
Also on Thursday’s agenda:
• A motion to continue providing a full and part-time school resource officer to the Canandaigua city school district. The district pays for those positions.
• A motion authorizing Rainaldi Brothers Inc. to apply for the redevelopment of 267 S. Main St., the former Tom’s Mobil gas station, into a commercial building.