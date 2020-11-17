GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce next Business After Hours Networking Mixer is slated for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Pilat Graphic Design in Waterloo.
The 25-year-old design and digital printing business, which is at 1778 Route 414 in Waterloo, specializes in signs, decals, wraps, and banners.
At the mixer, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments and take property tours with the owner, Dan Pilat. Pilat will offer a behind-the-scenes look into his state-of-the-art, 6,500-square-foot facility and its showroom, featuring samples of the company’s products and services. Guests will be able to tour the production room and view the company’s digital printers, vinyl cutters, and installation service bays used for large trailers and vehicles.
Pilat Graphic Design is one of the many regional members of the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce.
Space is limited for the event. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by today. Call the chamber at (315) 789-1776 or email info@genevany.com.
Additionally, the Chamber is reminding all guests to wear a facial covering, as required per the Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Business After Hours season-pass holders are encouraged to use their guest passes and bring a co-worker or friend.