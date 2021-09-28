GENEVA — The owner of a popular bar and restaurant in downtown Geneva is closing for two weeks after an employee contracted Covid-19 and subsequently died.
Frank “Pinky” Cecere Jr. said Pinky’s Restaurant will be closed until Oct. 8. He shut the doors Sept. 25.
Ontario County Public Health announced Friday that a person who had been at Pinky’s Sept. 18 and 21 had tested positive for Covid-19, but Cecere confirmed she had died and that she was an employee.
“I decided to close the place for two weeks,” Cecere said Monday. “The health department said I didn’t have to do that. I decided that on my own. I want people to know we’re trying to be safe.”
He acknowledges that closing for two weeks will have a financial impact on the restaurant, which will mark its 54th year in October.
“People are more important than money,” he said.
The employee who died had not been vaccinated, said Cecere, adding he was not aware of that until after her death.
He said he is a firm believer in Covid-19 vaccines.
“People that won’t get vaccinated — why put your life at such risk?” he asked.
Cecere noted that the Delta variant, the predominant Covid-19 strain right now, is far more contagious and may cause more serious symptoms.
He said the employee had been feeling poorly last week, and he ended up taking her to the hospital Wednesday. She died the next morning.
“It was like lightning,” is how Cecere described how quickly her condition worsened. “Had she been vaccinated, she might have had a problem, but she might have survived.
“We all feel bad. She was a hard-working woman and a good person.”
Cecere, who is vaccinated, got a Covid test Saturday; it was negative. Other employees who tested negative earlier are planning to get tested again before the restaurant reopens.
“We haven’t had a problem, and we’ve served a lot of people,” Cecere said. “We’ve got an excellent track record and we want to continue that.”
The county health department said Friday that unvaccinated customers in the establishment Sept. 18 and 21 have the highest risk of contracting Covid. They were advised to quarantine, check for symptoms and get tested. Fully vaccinated patrons do not need to quarantine unless they have symptoms, said the department, but they are advised to get tested.
County Health Director Mary Beer had no further information regarding the case Monday.
Cecere urged everyone to consider getting vaccinated, saying those who are not are taking a big risk.
“They’re playing a game that, if they lose, they’re gone,” he said.