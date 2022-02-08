The Pioneer Library System has launched a Books by Mail service delivering materials to any resident of Ontario and Wayne counties who cannot access an OWWL Library due to disability, long-term or chronic illness, lack of transportation, or other difficulty.
A maximum of six items may be mailed at one time. Items can be checked out for five weeks and are renewable. There are no late fees for Books by Mail patrons.
Materials are sent in a blue canvas bag through the U.S. Postal Service. To return items, patrons simply place the items back in the bag and reverse the pre-paid postage label.
To enroll, complete and return an application to the Pioneer Library System. Applications are available at owwl.org/booksbymail, at any of 42 OWWL Library locations, or can be requested by calling (585) 394-8260, ext. 1119, or emailing booksbymail@owwl.org. If a patron is unable to complete an application, Books by Mail staff can fill out the form with information provided by the patron over the phone.