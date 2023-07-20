SENECA FALLS — Brenda Berkman has been called a pioneer and trail blazer for women in non-traditional roles.
In her case, it was a desire to become a firefighter in New York City.
She won a federal sex discrimination lawsuit in 1982 that changed history, paving the way for women to serve as professional firefighters, a traditionally male-dominated profession. She retired in 2006 as a captain and was involved in the search for survivors after the Sept. 11 attacks in New York.
Berkman will travel to Seneca Falls during Convention Days Friday and Saturday and make three presentations that are free and open to the public.
“Every time you hear the word firefighter instead of fireman, think of Brenda Berkman, who permanently changed the face of firefighting,” said Anwei Law, a member of the Convention Days Committee. “She has founded and led several national organizations of women firefighters and has relentlessly fought sexism and gender stereotypes. She was the first woman to serve on several committees of the National Fire Protection Association.”
Berkman has been quoted as saying, “If you can convince people that women can be firefighters, you can convince people that women can be successful at anything.”
Berkman is a board member of Monumental Women, an organization responsible for putting the Women’s Rights Pioneer Monument in New York’s Central Park. The monument depicts Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and is the first statue in the park dedicated to real women. Previously, the only females depicted in statues in the park were fictional: Alice in Wonderland, Mother Goose, and Juliet (with Romeo).
Her presentations in Seneca Falls:
• Sisters in the Brotherhood: Changing the Face of Firefighting, 2 p.m. Friday, The Gould Hotel, 108 Fall St.
• Breaking the Bronze Ceiling — Monumental Women’s Seven-Year Campaign to Put the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in New York City’s Central Park, noon, Saturday, The Gould Hotel.
• Discrimination & Public Criticism: A Conversation With Brenda Berkman, 4 p.m., Saturday, National Women’s Hall of Fame, 1 Canal St. The moderator will be Jennifer Gabriel, executive director of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
Berkman’s many awards for her pioneering efforts include the Susan B. Anthony Award and the Woman of Courage Awards from the National Organization of Women, along with the New York Women’s Foundation Woman of Achievement Award.