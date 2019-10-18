Wayne County Clerk Mike Jankowski and Sheriff Barry Virts have scheduled two public meetings regarding the state’s pistol permit process, including recertification.
The meetings are Oct. 29 at the Butler Town Hall and Nov. 13 at the Macedon Town Hall. They will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The meetings are intended to answer questions and lessen uncertainty about the process. There will be a short presentation on current legislation, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Jankowski and Virts said with the passage of the New York SAFE Act, red flag law and other firearm-related legislation, a great deal of uncertainty has been generated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature.
“Pistol permit ownership and recertification is a complicated and confusing responsibility for Wayne County pistol permit holders,” Jankowski said. “These sessions are an attempt to make this process as easy as possible and avoid future problems.”
“The county clerk and I feel it is important to make ourselves available to assist pistol permit holders and other citizens to answer questions and help them to avoid future complications or the loss of their pistol permit license,” Virts added.
Anyone with questions can contact Jankowski at (315) 946-7470 or mjankowski@co.wayne.ny.us, or Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.