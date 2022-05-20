GENEVA — After nearly four years of work, the Seneca-Keuka Watershed Nine Element Plan has been submitted to state agencies for review.
The Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of State will analyze it. If approved, the plan could serve as the basis for the upcoming state grant application process. Local organizations would be able to use it to seek state money for projects to improve water quality in the two lakes.
“The objective of the 9E Plan is to identify specific actions to reduce phosphorus loading to the lakes and minimize the risk of cyanobacterial blooms, also known as harmful algal blooms, and other threats to the watershed,” Seneca Lake Watershed Steward Ian Smith said.
Smith said phosphorus and other nutrients are essential for plant and animal growth and nourishment, but excessive amounts in water have been linked to problematic blooms. Phosphorus is found in fertilizers, manure, and organic wastes in sewage and industrial effluent.
“It can negatively impact water quality. Soil erosion is also a major contributor of phosphorus,” Smith said. “Our efforts will be focused on making the landscape more of a sponge by managing the flow of water within the watershed.”
“This is not a plan that should be put on a shelf and forgotten,” he added. “It’s a living document. No one person can address the issue. Rain falls everywhere.”
Here are the key elements of the plan to reduce non-point source pollution:
• Hydrologic resilience — The highest priorities are increasing the stormflow resilience of streams; using green infrastructure to intercept stormwater; and conserving high-value natural resources like steep slope forests, flood plains and wetlands.
• Best management practices — Applied to working landscapes, the highest priorities are acquisition, easements and/or preservation of lands between agriculture or timberland and wetlands or water bodies; increased participation in agricultural environmental management; and the use of practices such as planting cover crops on lands prone to erosion and nutrient runoff.
• Wastewater management — The priority is increasing the capacity and efficiency of wastewater treatment plants that discharge treated effluent into the lakes.
• Invasive species management — The highest priorities are supporting or expanding the boat launch steward programs; installation of informational kiosks at boat launches; and invasive species outreach and education initiatives.
• Local laws — The highest priorities in this area are adopting open space conservation rules to preserve forests, wetlands and other high value resources; and the development of universal minimum sanitary standards.
• Education, outreach and economic development — The highest priorities are engaging watershed stakeholders in water quality protection activities; the development of education and outreach programs; and the distribution of educational material on water quality.
The 9E Plan is sponsored with funding provided by the state Department of State’s Environmental Protection Fund. Additional funding is provided by the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization, Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association, Keuka Watershed Improvement Cooperative, Keuka Lake Association, the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Corning Inc., and the counties of Seneca, Schuyler, Ontario, Yates and Steuben.
For more information, contact Smith at (315) 781-4559 or ismith@hws.edu or Colby Petersen at (315) 536-5188 or colby@ycsoilwater.com.
The Seneca-Keuka Watershed encompasses 712 square miles, stretching from the town of Italy in western Yates County to the town of Hector in eastern Schuyler County; from the town of Horseheads in Chemung County to the town of Geneva in Ontario County; and from the town of Fayette in Seneca County to the town of Urbana in Steuben County.
Seneca and Keuka lakes contain more than 50% of the water in the 11 Finger Lakes. They are joined by the Keuka Outlet.