CANANDAIGUA — A plane made an emergency landing at the local airport Wednesday afternoon after the pilot smelled smoke in the cockpit.
Ontario County Sheriff Dave Cirencione said the county 911 center was notified by air-traffic control in Rochester of the “aircraft emergency” at approximately 12:10 p.m. The plane landed safely.
Sheriff’s deputies, the Canandaigua Fire Department, and Canandaigua Emergency Squad responded. There were two people in the plane.
“There were no injuries to the occupants. The fire department checked the plane for signs of fire and found nothing significant,” Cirencione said. “All units were clear within 15 minutes of the call.”
Cirencione did not know the plane’s destination or what kind of model it was.