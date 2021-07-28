CANANDAIGUA — An aging population, “less inviting” main corridors for travelers, tourists and residents and the need for a comprehensive plan.
Those are some of the concerns expressed by an ad hoc committee of the Ontario County Planning Board.
The committee issued its report to the Planning & Environmental Quality Committee of the Board of Supervisors Monday in hopes that it would generate discussion.
More specifically, the observations or concerns include:
• Development along the routes 332, 96, 14 and 5&20 corridors from the Thruway and Interstate Route 490 “are becoming far less inviting to travelers, tourists and residents.”
These routes are gateways to the county as well as the Finger Lakes, the report notes, asking if they are becoming eyesores similar to Jefferson Road or Henrietta Road in Monroe County.
• While noting the importance of local rule, the committee asks if sufficient attention is being paid to the county’s core values, including stewardship of natural, economic, cultural and historic resources. That includes open spaces, sparkling lakes, rolling hills and vineyards.
“Are we placing these resources in jeopardy,” the committee asks.
The county Board of Supervisors is being encouraged by the Planning Board to consider a comprehensive county plan to outline umbrella goals and policies and assist local municipalities in developing land use goals and policies in concert with a larger county vision.
• The county Planning Board would like to strengthen communication with the Board of Supervisors and local municipal boards.
“Currently, the county Planning Board submits an annual report to the BOS of its activities, including areas of concern. There does not appear to be any formal feedback to the Planning Board on these issues,” the report notes.
The report also includes these five longer term observations:
• The average age of the population in the county is increasing substantially. From 2010-19, the American Community Survey reported Ontario County added 3,400 residents. The increase in the number of residents age 55-64 is about 2,500, slightly more than the decrease in residents age 45-54. Over the last decade, the number of school age residents ages 5-17 decreased by 1,950, the number of residents age 24-44 decreased by nearly 800 and the number of residents age 5 or less decreased by 240.
• As projects are sought to help diversify the county, care should be taken to ensure there is a mix of housing to avoid stratification by area.
• Many of the projects currently being built or considered are apartment complexes. Care should be taken to integrate such projects into the community with consideration of the need for public transportation, bike paths, pedestrian walkways and recreational areas. Care also should be taken to assure the market is bringing a balanced housing stock to the market.
• It is recommended that the county establish a fund that can be used to assist in the purchase of development rights, conservation easements and related supports for the preservation of property viewed as important in maintaining the rural character of the area.
• The county is encouraged to work with local governments to develop predictive data as to the flow of population and industry within the county over the next 5-, 10- and 20-year intervals. The committee said this information would provide the basis for planning to accommodate these changes for the future.
The ad hoc committee was established in February to identify developmental concerns within the county and provide ideas that might assist the county Planning Board, county Planning Department and the Board of Supervisors to better integrate and balance growth with protection of natural resources.
The committee met three times on Zoom before submitting its report to the Planning Board in May and to the Board of Supervisors on July 14.