SENECA FALLS — When Karolyn Grimes prepares to visit this Seneca County community, you know the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival planning is underway.
Grimes, who played little Zuzu Bailey in the iconic 1946 Frank Capra film, has come here for 20 years to help celebrate the movie, which she and many believe is based on Seneca Falls. One reason for that belief is that Capra traveled through Seneca Falls en route to Auburn a few years before directing the movie. While Capra never said it publicly, locals point to many similarities between the Bedford Falls of the movie and the Seneca Falls of the 1940s.
The IAWL Festival Committee is hard at work planning for the 76th anniversary of the film’s release with a three-day festival scheduled for Dec. 9-11.
“The ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ story reminds us that we each make a difference in other people’s lives and shows us that we have more similarities than differences,” said Haidee Oropallo, president of the IAWL Festival Committee. “As Clarence the Angel in the film says, no man is a failure who has friends.”
The Festival Committee has set up a Welcome Center at 60 Fall St., where visitors can pick up a program for the weekend activities, purchase tickets for special events, and shop for IAWL memorabilia. Patrons also can view and try to win one of the two-dozen, hand-decorated wreaths donated by local merchants, some containing valuable merchandise and gift certificates. A $500 money tree donated by Generations Bank to be raffled as a benefit for the Seneca County House of Concern is on display.
Grimes will make presentations on the movie and sign autographs during the weekend.
The It’s a Wonderful Life Museum at 32 Fall St. will be open with displays, exhibits and artifacts from the movie while hosting opportunities to meet others associated with the movie.
The weekend will feature free horse-drawn wagon rides, free showings of the black-and-white and colorized versions of the movie, short films about the making of the movie, a community bonfire, music, food concessions, the IAWL holiday lights contest, and the arrival of Santa Claus by fire truck.
On Saturday, events include the It’s a Wonderful Life parade, the Bedford Falls Mediocre Marching Band, Mrs. Martini’s pasta dinner, and movie trivia at the American Legion.
The IAWL 5K road race will begin on the iconic Bridge Street Bridge, similar to the bridge George Bailey jumped from in the movie to save Clarence. There will be a chicken barbecue too.
Sunday will feature the Bedford Falls Express train rides, more music, and Uncle Billy’s Wonderful scavenger hunt.
Other events planned for the weekend: live performances of the “Merry Christmas, George Bailey” radio show, a live cabaret show, IAWL characters on the street interacting with visitors, and the “Dance by the Light of the Moon” with an 18-piece swing band.
For the full festival schedule, visit the website therealbedfordfalls.com.