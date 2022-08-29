CANANDAIGUA — Good news for cats, dogs and their potential human owners.
By the end of the year, preliminary plans for a new Ontario County Humane Society animal shelter should be known.
Just over a year ago, the non-profit organization used donations and an endowment fund to purchase about 92 acres of vacant land for $225,000 on Route 332 and Yerkes Road. The plan is for the society’s Happy Tails Animal Shelter to move most of its operations from the current overcrowded and outdated shelter on County Road 48 in Hopewell into the new facility.
The plan would also keep the current Hopewell building as an intake facility for abandoned and abused animals.
“The shelter is outdated, and we have no room to take the number of animals that this county needs to be served,” OCHS board President Linda Vaughn said.
Four years ago, OCHS hired specialized veterinarians from Cornell University to study and report on the shelter, providing many details and leading to the conclusion that the shelter is outdated and too small.
Once the shelter plans are finalized, a fundraising campaign will begin.
Earlier this summer, the OCHS Board of Directors and staff met with representatives of Rozzi Architects of Rochester to look at the site and discuss the first phases of the project, which will be protection of the wetlands and installing hiking trails, walking bridges, and an observation deck.
“It will be more than a shelter,” Vaughn noted. “Forty acres are land we can build on, and the remaining 52 acres are protected wetlands.”
The plan is to have an adoption center to showcase the adoptable animals. It would include multi-purpose rooms to provide pet education, prevention of cruelty to animals, dog obedience training, dog performance training, and more.
“We would like to rent out space to pet groomers, pet retailers and a pet gift store,” Vaughn said. “We would like to set up clinics for spaying and neutering and work with the Ontario County Health Department to set up rabies clinics.”
She said the shelter wants to expand services to cats because they are only addressed in the state agriculture and markets law under cruelty provisions.
“We are in need of a farm-size barn for the large animals seized in the county’s cruelty cases, which we investigate and prosecute,” Vaughn said.
For the majority of the parcel that is a protected wetland, shelter officials want to work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to set up walking trails and a wildlife observation deck, along with a picnic area.
The current shelter opened Oct. 1, 1989. OCHS, also formed in 1989, is a registered, no-kill shelter.
Visit ontariocountyhumanesociety.org for more information.