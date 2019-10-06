WATERLOO — People can get a first look Tuesday at what the new Locust Street Bridge will look like.
The state Department of Transportation will conduct a community open house on the bridge project from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 41 W. Main St.
The single-lane bridge was built in 1915 over the Cayuga-Seneca Canal spillway to connect Locust Street to Washington Street. The spillway feeds water to a hydroelectric generating plant on Washington Street.
The concrete bridge has deteriorated over the years and was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic in 2015.
The village applied for and received a $4 million grant from the BRIDGE NY program announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2016 to replace the bridge, which is owned by the DOT.
Preliminary drawings of the new bridge will be available for review and DOT officials will be present to receive comments and answer questions. No formal presentation is planned.
Preliminary plans call for the removal of the existing concrete arch and construction of a new, two-span, steel girder bridge with wider shoulders and a new, 5-foot-2-inch wide sidewalk on the north side. The new structure would retain the existing piers and abutments.
Pedestrian and vehicular traffic and boat access to the nearby canal lock will be maintained throughout the project, according to Region 3 DOT officials in Syracuse.
Anyone planning to attend who needs a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system or other accommodation, should contact Gene Cilento at (315) 428-4412. Questions also can be mailed to the DOT Region 3 office at 333 Washington St., Syracuse, NY 13202.
Village officials said having the bridge again will reconnect Oak Island, the American Civil War Memorial and the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail and also provide an alternate route for crossing the canal, improving public safety. The canal divides the north and south sides of the village. The only means of crossing the canal within village limits is over the Washington Street/Route 96 bridge near the locks.