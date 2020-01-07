What readers say

Here’s some comments from the Finger Lakes Times’ Facebook page about the removal of plastic bags from many New York retail stores:

Dave Bloom: “I fully support their (Wegmans’) decision. We knew this was coming, and I expect I’m not the only one that has a big stash of reusable bags now. The biggest trick is remembering to take them in the store.”

Carol Davis: “I am fine with it. We have had plenty of notice to either get alternative bags or save your plastic ones. You can always do the alternative, like Aldi does, and put them in your cart and unload them in your car.”

Sharon Stuck: “Curious what happens if the customer forgets bags and they don’t have the extra five cents? Nowadays five cents is five cents.”

Tree Smith: “It’s something you have to get use to at first. After that it will come naturally. Bring your bags if you have two cars keep some in both cars. That’s what I do now shopping at Aldi.”