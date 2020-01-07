GENEVA — Beginning March 1, plastic bags disappear from a large number of New York retailers starting.
For Wegmans shoppers, that day will arrive sooner.
Wegmans said single-use plastic grocery bags will be removed from its stores starting Jan. 27. The company said its goal is to shift all customers to reusable bags, which it said are “the best option to solve the environmental challenge of single-use grocery bags.”
Wegmans will charge 5 cents per paper bag sold in counties and cities that choose not to institute a 5 cent fee. Ontario and Wayne counties, both of which have Wegmans stores, did not institute such fees.
The company said it will donate the amount collected from the paper-bag charge to local food banks.
“By adding a charge for each paper bag, our hope is to incentivize the adoption of reusable bags, and in time, achieve our goal of eliminating all single-use bags,” said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans packaging and sustainability manager in a press release issued by the Gates-based company.
Customers will not be able to bring in their own plastic bags, Wegmans Media Relations Coordinator Tracy Van Auker noted.
“Because we are making changes to our bag stands, we’ll no longer be able to accommodate plastic bags at checkout,” she said Monday.
The company removed plastic bags from its Corning and Ithaca stores in late July, and the results were encouraging, Wadsworth said.
“This approach has proven successful at our two-store pilot,” he said. “On average today, 20 percent of the bags used across all Wegmans stores are reusable. However, at our pilot stores in Corning and Ithaca, we’ve flipped that statistic so that only 20 percent of the bags used are single-use bags.”
The company said it introduced reusable bags 13 years ago, adding that it has tried to educate customers of the benefits, including convenience. Wegmans said a recent survey of customers found 95 percent own at least one reusable bag and 87 percent have three or more.
For those customers who regularly use reusable bags, their top-three reasons for choosing them over single-use — in addition to the environmental benefits — are sturdiness, handles and ease of packing.
“We learned a lot from the pilot that will help ensure a smooth transition out of plastic bags in the rest of our New York stores for our customers and employees,” Wadsworth said.