PENN YAN — One of six people arrested following the seizure of more than 110 pounds of marijuana and $250,000 in cash from businesses known as Fat Daddy’s smoke shops took a plea deal Tuesday in Yates County Court.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Corey Keller, 34, of Elmira, pleaded guilty to felony charges of attempted grand larceny, conspiracy, and attempted criminal possession of a weapon.
Keller is scheduled to be sentenced June 10 by state Supreme Court Justice Jason Cook. Casella said Keller faces up to 180 days in jail followed by five years’ probation, and will pay more than $11,000 to the state Department of Taxation and Finance. Keller also agreed to forfeit $60,000 seized from his home by state police.
Casella said Keller and several others were part of a criminal enterprise that included Fat Daddy’s locations in Penn Yan, Watkins Glen (Schuyler County), Elmira (Chemung County), and Penfield (Monroe County).
Also arrested: Kelly Bush, 54, of Elmira; Mark Bush, 54, of Corning; Betty Jablonski, 53, of Corning; Christopher Golden Jr., 38, of Painted Post; and Jamie Walker, 42, of Elmira. The charges against all or some included enterprise corruption, grand larceny, conspiracy, tax fraud, criminal possession of cannabis, and criminal possession of a weapon.
Casella said Keller’s plea will cover related charges against his mother, Kelly Bush, including forfeiture of assets. Bush’s case will be resolved after Keller is sentenced.
Mark Bush previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and attempted criminal possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 16 to probation and possibly a short jail term.
Casella said he withdrew prosecution of Jablonski based on the plea of Mark Bush, the co-defendant in Jablonski’s case.
The cases against Golden and Walker are pending.
The arrests came after state police executed 11 search warrants at businesses and homes last year. They seized 114 pounds of marijuana, more than $250,000 in cash, what was described as a “considerable amount” of concentrated synthetic marijuana, and several weapons.
One of the businesses raided was the Fat Daddy’s location on Lake Street in Penn Yan, which was in a former home. The Fat Daddy’s in Watkins Glen, a storefront, was raided the same day.
According to media reports, the Fat Daddy’s in Watkins Glen was operating as a marijuana “sticker shop,” allegedly exploiting a loophole in state law after marijuana possession was legalized in New York. Legally, people could not buy marijuana directly from a store, but could buy a sticker and be gifted marijuana.
Casella said the state Office of Cannabis Management and state Department of Taxation also were involved in the investigation. In early 2022 the cannabis management office sent a letter to sticker shop owners saying marijuana gifting is illegal and anyone who does it risks their ability to get a legal dispensary license.
“These businesses were all given cease-and-desist orders,” Casella said at the time. “Since marijuana could not be legally sold then, they were gifting marijuana. They were also collecting sales tax on the marijuana but not remitting that sales tax to the state.”
Casella said while state police had the sticker shops on their radar for some time, they reached out to him last year. He believes the Fat Daddy’s locations did more than $3 million in sales over a six-month period.