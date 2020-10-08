GENEVA — Supporters and opponents of a Police Accountability Board dominated the public comment portion of Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
Speaking both on camera or by having written comments read by City Clerk Lori Guinan, advocates on both sides made their voices heard for nearly 90 minutes.
Opponents said the PAB would be a waste of money, isn’t necessary and rather than serve to improve relations between the police and community, would further divide the community.
“I oppose a PAB. It’s a waste of time and money. The Police Department does the right thing as far as I can see,” said Mary Ann Calabrese.
Sharon Dutcher said she sees a hatred for police from one Council member and voiced opposition to a PAB. Others said the creation of the PAB should at least be put to city voters.
Supporters said the PAB is a key element of police reform and would provide independent oversight over actions of police that could be considered excessively violent or unfair. Some objected to Council efforts to have more than one representative of law enforcement on the PAB and to require members complete the Citizens Police Academy offered by the Geneva Police Department as required training.
“Our police deserve fair oversight,” said Charles King. “Geneva needs to know if the Police Department members have crossed a line and acted brutally. Saying someone with a criminal record should not be on the PAB is a scare tactic.”
“I support a PAB. Geneva wants it and Geneva needs it. Its focus should be on police justice and safety,” said Ricky Price, a Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor. “There were 820 people killed by police last year [nationwide] and not one officer has been held accountable. Stop all the conspiracy talk. We can’t afford it. It’s making people feel unsafe.”
Council spent nearly three hours Tuesday night in a City Hall Zoom discussion on the wording of the local law that would create a PAB.
Councilors went over a draft version of the law with City Attorney Emil Bove, with written comments from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, a Los Angeles-based law firm with 20 offices worldwide, Council 82 of the Police Benevolent Association and Police Chief Michael Passalacqua.
Councilors made motions to amend various sections of the law, and those receiving majority approval were incorporated. The local law wording discussion will continue at 6 p.m. Tuesday, also on Zoom and also at City Hall.
At the start, Bove said if Council wants to avoid having to conduct a mandatory referendum on the local law, it should avoid any wording that would add to or reduce Council responsibilities as outlined in the city charter. Several Councilors said they favored people having the right to petition to have a permissive referendum, once the local law is finalized and passed.
During often contentious debate, amendments were made to the wording in regard to a disciplinary matrix, whether a person convicted of a crime could be a member of the PAB and minor language changes.
“Those convicted of a crime could have revenge against the police in mind and show bias. We should be looking for people without bias in either direction,” said Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer.
It was decided to address that question later when PAB membership criteria is debated.
Council voted 6-3 to strive to have a retired police officer be one of the nine PAB members. It also was agreed that the city’s Community Compact organization, formed several years ago to try to improve relations between the community and police, could nominate people for the PAB.
There was considerable discussion on the training requirement for those named to a PAB.
All agreed that participating in the Citizens Police Academy, offered by the city Police Department, should be a requirement within the first six months of being appointed. Fifth Ward Councilor Laura Salamendra advocated training offered by the Ontario County Public Defender’s Office as well.
After much discussion, it was decided that City Manager Sage Gerling would get details on the Public Defender’s Office training program and other training programs for discussion at the Oct. 13 meeting.