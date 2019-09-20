GENEVA — The Ontario County Justice Coalition has organized a Police and Community Relations Summit for Saturday afternoon.
The event is set for 1-3:30 p.m. in the Vandervort Room on the second floor of Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Scandling Center. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.
The coalition will accept donations at the event.
The summit’s statement of purpose: “Engage the executive leadership of law enforcement agencies and the members of the faith communities and general community in creating an open, honest and progressive dialogue to explore ways of building trust and relationships. Our hope is to positively initiate and establish open lines of communication between the police and diverse communities across Geneva and Ontario County.”
The list of panelists committed to participated is as follows:
• New York State Police Lt. Samuel Spezio, Troop E.
• New York State Police Capt. Kevin Reilly, Troop E.
• Ontario County Undersheriff Dave Frasca.
• Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson.
• Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth.
• Geneva City Court Judge Tim Buckley.
• Attorney Mark Venuti.
• Attorney Bill Beck.
• Rev. Lewis Stewart.
• Rev. Donald Golden.
• Pastor Alan Dailey.
• Rev. Nita Byrd.