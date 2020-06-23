GENEVA — City police arrested a local man Monday night after he allegedly fired a gun at another driver on Exchange Street, then sped away.
Richard R. Hankerson, 39, of Genesis Way, was charged with first-degree attempted assault, a class C felony. He was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail and remanded without bail.
The alleged incident happened about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Exchange and State streets. Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said Hankerson pulled up next to another man who was stopped in traffic, and shot a pistol at him. Valenti said the other driver was not hit by the single gunshot.
Hankerson drove away from the scene but was arrested about 11:30 p.m. after what Valenti referred to as an intense investigation.
“We’re still pretty early in the investigation, which is ongoing, but we had enough to make an arrest,” said Valenti, who declined to go into more detail on the case. “We are still talking to the victim and witnesses, and looking at video.”
Anyone with information on the case can call (315) 781-0096, text a tip to (315) 366-8919, or email tips@geneva.ny.us.
“We will take any information from the public,” Valenti said.