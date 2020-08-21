HOPEWELL — State police arrested a local man Wednesday on a felony weapons charge after finding numerous weapons, including what they referred to as “ghost guns.”
Mark W. Adams, 42, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charge is a class C felony.
Adams was arrested following a joint operation that included state police, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. postal inspectors. The arrest came after a search warrant was executed at an undisclosed address in the town.
Police said Adams was in possession of a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle he was driving. Police referred to it as a “ghost gun”, as it had no serial number and is made with unfinished frames, parts and receivers, making it essentially untraceable.
State police investigators and federal agents said after getting the warrant, they found a cache of firearms, ammunition, firearm parts, and high-capacity magazines in the residence, along with specific tools and jigs to manufacture and assemble firearms.
Weapons seized included six assault rifles (two of them untraceable “ghost guns”); two other untraceable semi-automatic 9-mm “ghost gun” pistols; four rifles; three shotguns; numerous frames, receivers, barrels, uppers and lowers in varying states of assembly; multiple firearm silencers; and thousands of rounds of ammunition in a variety of calibers.
Police said the probe is continuing, as investigators are sorting and inspecting the large amount of evidence.