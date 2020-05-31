WATERLOO — A local man accused of threatening to kill people with a gun and crashing into a home faces a slew of charges.
Samuel J. Eckert, 31, of Waterloo-Geneva Road, was charged May 24 by the Seneca County sheriff’s office with felony criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment.
Police said the charges stem from two incidents. The first was in a moving vehicle in Seneca Falls, the second in a town of Waterloo home with a child present.
Police said Eckert later crashed his vehicle into a residence, causing extensive damage, before fleeing the scene. When he was found, he allegedly was in possession of a gun and drugs.
Eckert was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment. None of the charges Eckert faces were eligible for bail, so he was released on his own recognizance.
The investigation continues, police said.