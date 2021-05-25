SODUS — A former employee at Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center faces a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a resident.
Gwendlyn M. Scott, 59, of Lyons, was charged Sunday by the Wayne County sheriff’s office with first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
Scott is accused of hitting a nursing home resident May 17. Sheriff Barry Virts said two other employees saw the alleged incident and reported it to the facility’s director of nursing, who contacted the sheriff’s office.
“We have no other information that there were similar incidents with other residents by the arrested person,” Virts said.
Nursing home Administrator Lawrence Mennig said Scott is no longer employed by the nursing home. He sent the following statement by email to the Times:
“Our policies and procedures are designed to keep all residents safe from any form of abuse, neglect or mistreatment,” he said. “Any action which does not live up to our high expectations for the dignity and safety of our residents are immediately reported along with expedited disciplinary measures, including removal from the facility, as needed to ensure resident safety.”
Mennig said nursing home administration complied with reporting requirements in this case and immediately contact the state Department of Health and local police.
“The investigation is being reviewed by the appropriate authorities at this time, and facility has contacted all families and informed them of the investigation. Our facility reports all incidents of abuse, neglect or mistreatment involving our residents,” he said. “Once a report is made, state law requires confidentiality with respect to such matters and we fully cooperate with respect to all investigations as a followup to our reports. We cannot comment on any specifics involving our residents whose privacy rights demand confidentiality. In addition, we cannot comment on any ongoing investigation of any employee.”
Scott was taken to the county jail for arraignment and released on her own recognizance. She will answer the charge in Sodus Town Court, although her case could be handled in county court due to the felony charge.