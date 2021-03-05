GENEVA — Following what was described as an intense investigation, city police have charged a local man in a December burglary — and they are looking for a second suspect.
Matthew A. Jackson, 37, was charged Monday with first-degree burglary, a class B felony.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said the charge stems from an incident that occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the area of Maxwell Avenue and Pleasant Street. The male resident said two men entered through an unlocked door, and one allegedly showed a handgun. The resident told police the other man tried to tie him up, but he fought back, and both men fled.
Valenti said the victim suffered several injuries, including head trauma, a broken foot and several bruises. The victim was treated at Geneva General Hospital.
Valenti declined to say if the suspects got away with any money or property, if they targeted the residence for some reason, or how police determined Jackson was involved.
“This was not random, but the victim did not know who the suspects were,” he said. “It was a non-stop investigation, and the detectives did a great job getting to the point where we could arrest one of the suspects.”
The second suspect remains at large. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-8, with a medium build and “curly crew cut.” Police said he and Jackson may have been seen together by someone in the community.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Geneva PD Detective Matt Colton at (315) 828-6779, or call 911.
“We don’t know who the second guy is,” Valenti said. “It’s still an open investigation, and our detectives continue to work on it to determine who he is.”
According to Valenti, Jackson was on parole at the time of his arrest. He was taken to the Ontario County Jail for centralized arraignment, and remains incarcerated on a parole detainer.