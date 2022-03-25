GENEVA — More than a year after an alleged gunpoint robbery and assault in the city, the second of two suspects has been arrested.
Lateef O. Jokogbola-Odusanya Jr., 28, of Geneva, was charged Wednesday by city police with a felony count of first-degree robbery and a misdemeanor count of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
The other suspect, 24-year-old Maleek A. Odusanya of Geneva, was charged in November 2020 with first-degree robbery.
Geneva Police Lt. Matt Valenti said the robbery charges stem from an October 2020 incident, when a person told police they were robbed of a large amount of money at gunpoint. The alleged victim also claimed to have been assaulted.
Valenti said Maleek Odusanya was arrested a month later after an intense investigation. Jokogbola-Odusanya apparently left the area shortly after the alleged robbery, but was arrested this week after police learned he returned to the city.
Valenti said while the suspects are likely related, he does not know how.