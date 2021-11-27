CANANDAIGUA — Two teenagers face charges for an alleged armed robbery Tuesday night, although one had to be captured Wednesday morning after escaping from the police department.
Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said officers responded to a Jefferson Avenue residence shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an armed robbery in progress. Two juvenile males allegedly threatened the resident with a knife and stole property before running away.
After an extensive search, the teens were found at a West Gibson Street residence and arrested. While their names were not released, Nielsen said one is a 17-year-old Rochester resident and the other a 13-year-old Newark resident, and both were arrested for a similar incident Nov. 2 in Gates, Monroe County.
Nielsen said at 9 a.m. Wednesday, while the older teen was waiting to be arraigned in Ontario County Youth Court, he escaped from the Canandaigua Police Department after pushing past an officer and running through an exit door.
The teen fought with the officer outside the police station and was able to get free, starting a foot chase. Other officers found the teen a short time later, hiding in a garage on nearby Gorham Street, and took him into custody.
Nielsen said the incident resulted in a brief hyper-reach notification to neighborhood residents, telling them to shelter in place. He added that the officer who struggled with the teen was injured and treated at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
The 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree escape. He was arraigned in youth court and taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center.
The 13-year-old was turned over to the Wayne County sheriff’s office, as he was listed as a missing person by the Newark Police Department. Nielsen said the younger teen was wanted on arrest warrants for other alleged offenses.