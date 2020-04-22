LYONS — State police have arrested six local teens accused of burglarizing a well-known business earlier this month.
In a press release, police said the arrests were made from April 14-20 following the investigation of an April 9 burglary at Dobbins Drugs on William Street. All six were charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony.
Their names are not being released due to their age. Two of those arrested are classified as adolescent offenders (ages 16-17), while four are juvenile offenders (ages 13-15).
Police said they stole thousands of dollars worth of medication/narcotics, along with various store merchandise.
The alleged adolescent offenders were arraigned in youth court before Wayne County Judge Rick Healy, who released them on their own recognizance. They are due back in court May 15.
The alleged juvenile offenders were released to their parents, and their cases will be handled by the county probation department. Their next proceeding is scheduled for April 28.