GENEVA — City police arrested three local residents, one on an attempted murder charge, after shots were fired early Sunday morning.
Jordan R. Spearman, 25, was charged with second-degree attempted murder. Carrington D.L. Johnson, 31, and Hollie L.M. DeWitt, 31, were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police responded to Geneva Street at approximately 1:45 a.m. to check on a report of shots fired. Witnesses told police they were traveling in a vehicle when people they know shot at the vehicle as they drove by.
No one was hit by gunfire.
Several search warrants were conducted on a city residence as well as vehicles, with police seizing two handguns.
Police said it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community.
Spearman, Johnson and DeWitt were taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
The Ontario and Seneca County sheriff's departments, Seneca Falls police, and state police assisted city police.