JUNIUS — Two Rochester men were arrested Tuesday following an investigation at Waterloo Premium Outlets that turned into a high-speed chase.
In a press release, state police said the incident started about 1 a.m. when a trooper tried to stop a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a burglary. The driver fled and got off the Thruway at Exit 45 in Victor. More troopers joined the chase.
The driver, later identified as Reginald Hampton, 26, of Rochester, eventually lost control of the vehicle on Interstate 590 in Monroe County. The vehicle flipped several times.
Police said Hampton tried to flee on foot, but was caught by troopers.
A passenger in Hampton’s vehicle, Carlos Lozada-Ferrer, 18, of Rochester, was taken into custody after being removed from the vehicle.
Police said Hampton was wanted by state parole officers. He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and remanded to jail without bail on a parole warrant.
Lozada-Ferrer was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. He was turned over to the Seneca County sheriff’s office to face charges.