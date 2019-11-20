GENEVA — City police have arrested two suspected local drug dealers following the five weekend overdoses.
Hector R. Rondon, 54, of Pine Street, and Pedro J. Morales, 33, of West Avenue, were charged by police with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. The charge is a class B felony.
"This investigation remains very active and ongoing, and has not concluded with the arrest of these two people," Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said in a press release Wednesday.
