GENEVA — In an investigation that police Chief Mike Passalacqua said “remains very active and ongoing,” police have arrested two people suspected of selling drugs that caused weekend overdoses.
Pedro J. Morales, 33, of West Avenue, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (class B felony).
Hector R. Rondon, 54, of Pine Street, was charged with the same crime Tuesday. Both were taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
The arrests came after police responded to five non-fatal overdoses in a two-hour span early Sunday morning. Three involved Hobart College students on campus, while the other two were older males in different parts of the city.
Police and other emergency responders had to use Narcan to revive those who overdosed. Sometimes several doses of Narcan were used.
There were two other overdoses in the city of Canandaigua later that morning, but it is not known if they are connected to the Geneva cases. In the Geneva overdoses, Passalacqua said cocaine was likely laced with fentanyl.
Passalacqua declined to say if the people who overdosed identified Morales and Rondon as the ones who allegedly sold them drugs.
“What I would say is both arrests were made with some cooperation and investigative tools,” Passalacqua said. “This investigation remains very active and ongoing, and has not concluded with the arrest of these two.”
Assisting city police in the investigation are Canandaigua police and the sheriff’s offices from Ontario, Seneca, and Wayne counties. During a press conference Monday that included Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth, Passalacqua said this isn’t a typical drug investigation.
“As I said before, we are sort of working backward to a point where we were able to make these two arrests. This doesn’t end here. Sometimes a drug investigation can last months, so this investigation could take much longer,” he said.
“The Geneva Police Department will continue to investigate this and will ensure that anyone else involved with these reported overdoses will also be held accountable for their involvement. As stated at the press conference, all Ontario County law enforcement agencies remain committed to combat this opioid epidemic and stand ready to arrest any individual(s) who deal these drugs within our respective communities.”
Anyone with information related to the Geneva overdoses is encouraged to contact Detective Steve Vine at (315) 828-6784 or email smv@geneva.ny.us. Anyone with information on the Canandaigua overdoses is asked to contact Detective Dan Visingard at (585) 337-2107 or Daniel.Visingard@CanandaiguaNewYork.gov.