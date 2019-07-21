ROMULUS — Separate child sexual abuse investigations in Seneca County led to the arrest of two men Thursday — one from Romulus and the other a Newark man who was working in Seneca Falls.
Duane L. Porterfield, 62, of County Road 147, Romulus, was charged by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office with 24 counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, one count of attempt to commit a crime/use of a child in a sexual performance, and one count of attempt to commit a crime/promoting a sexual performance by a child. All the charges are felonies.
Robert M. Heck, 66, of West Sherman Avenue, Newark, was charged with eight counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, eight counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, and 43 counts of attempt to commit a crime/promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child (all felonies).
Sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson said Porterfield was taken into custody following a lengthy investigation into his alleged possible involvement in the exchange of child sexual abuse images and videos. He is also accused of trying to meet and connect with children to commit sexual crimes.
Porterfield was arraigned at the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center and released after posting $7,500 bail. He is scheduled to be in Romulus Town Court on July 26, but since felony charges are involved his case will eventually be handled in county court.
Heck was taken into custody after another lengthy investigation into his alleged possible involvement in the exchange of child sexual abuse images and videos. He is accused of doing so while employed at an undisclosed Seneca Falls business.
Heck was arraigned at the county jail and released after posting $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to be in Seneca Falls Town Court on Aug. 14, but his case will also be handled in county court.
Thompson said the sheriff’s office worked with the FBI on both of the investigations. He added that the sheriff’s office family services unit, which has two investigators, played a major role in the cases.
“We have a strong relationship with the FBI,” Thompson said. “The cases were initiated by them, but we made the arrests.”
