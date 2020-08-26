CANANDAIGUA — Two locals residents were arrested following an investigation into drugs headed by the Ontario County sheriff’s office.
Yamil Medina-Velazquez, 34, and Angelica Amaral, 23, both of County Road 10, were charged Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the investigation began the week of Aug. 17, when deputies responded to three incidents involving drug overdoses. First responders administered Narcan to four victims, all of whom survived.
An investigator was assigned to each overdose to identify the source of the drugs. Police learned Medina-Velasquez allegedly was selling drugs, and authorities were able to make at least one controlled buy from him.
Police obtained a search warrant for Medina-Velasquez’s apartment Friday, and Henderson said police found fentanyl packaged for sale, electronic scales, and other items used to package drugs. Police arrested Medina-Velazquez and Amaral; Henderson said Amaral was living there as well.
Both were taken to the Ontario County Jail for centralized arraignment and released on their own recognizance, as the charge does not qualify for bail under the state’s reforms.
Henderson said the investigation into the overdoses is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (585) 396-3784 (DRUG).
The Canandaigua and Geneva police departments assisted in the investigation, and Ontario County Child Protective Services was involved as well.