SENECA FALLS — Town police have arrested a woman who allegedly took a family member’s service dog during a visit and threatened to kill the dog unless a ransom was paid.
Kelli C. Race, 35, of Penfield, Monroe County, was charged Saturday by Seneca Falls police with a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal solicitation, third-degree coercion, and fifth-degree conspiracy.
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra said the charges stem from an Aug. 7 incident when Race and other people made an unannounced visit to the family member’s home in Seneca Falls. Race is accused of stealing the person’s service dog, then calling the victim later and threatening to kill the dog unless a ransom was paid.
“The dog ended up missing and the victim looked for the dog and called police, not knowing the dog was taken,” Peenstra said. “The victim got a call and did pay part of the ransom. We had to look at case law to see what charges could be filed.”
Race was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Seneca County Jail for arraignment. Peenstra said the investigation is open and additional arrests are possible.