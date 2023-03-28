PHELPS/MANCHESTER — State police arrested three juveniles Tuesday after a high-speed chase that started in the village of Phelps and resulted in a crash near Exit 43 of the state Thruway in Manchester.
According to 911 dispatches, the incident started shortly after 11:30 a.m. when police responded to a reported accident in Phelps. Police said two vehicles sped from the scene and were going west on Route 96 at speeds estimated near 90 mph.
Police said the drivers of the vehicles were passing each other at high speeds as they went into the town of Manchester on Route 96.
In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, state police said the drivers of the two vehicles — both cars were Kia Souls — intentionally hit each other in Manchester. Police said the drivers failed to stop for a pursuing officer and one of the vehicles became disabled.
The second vehicle went off Route 21 in Manchester near the Thruway exit and into a field, which disabled the vehicle. Police said suspects from both vehicles fled on foot but were taken into custody by state troopers and sheriff’s deputies, including a K-9 unit.
One of the vehicles may have been stolen in Seneca Falls, according to dispatches. State police did not confirm that information.
The three juveniles were charged with felony counts of criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief. Police did not give ages for the juveniles or say where they live.
The trio was released with appearance tickets for Ontario County Family Court.