Ontario County
VICTOR — Patrick Roth, 21, of Farmington was charged Friday by the sheriff’s office with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies said they stopped a vehicle on Route 96 after it failed to stop at a stop sign on Rowley Road. Upon investigation Roth was found with prescription medication he was not prescribed.
He was taken to the county jail for arraignment, deputies said.
DWI
The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Catherine Lang, 28, of Hamburg, by Ontario County sheriff’s deputies at 11:15 p.m. Aug. 2 on Routes 5&20 in Canandaigua following a rear-end crash. Lang was charged with aggravated DWI because her blood alcohol content was higher than 0.18 percent, deputies said; she was also issued traffic citations. Lang was ticketed to appear in Canandaigua Town Court.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
• Jordan Vieira, 56, of Naples, by Ontario County sheriff’s deputies at 10:05 p.m. Aug. 2 on Lakeshore Drive in Canandaigua; also charged with failure to stop at a flashing red light. Vieira was ticketed to appear in Canandaigua City Court.
Petit Larceny
The following person was charged with petit larceny:
• Ashley M. Shutter, 29, of Shortsville, by Ontario County deputies Aug. 1. She is accused of stealing merchandise from the Dollar General in the town of Manchester. Shutter was ticketed to appear in Manchester Town Court.
