OVID –– Garth W. Holford, 28, of Ovid, was arrested Wednesday by Waterloo State Police for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without valid insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection certificate, improper plates, possession of an open container of alcohol, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle on County Road 139 in the village of Ovid. Holford was found to be driving on a suspended license and in possession of marijuana, six glass pipes containing marijuana residue and a container of crystal methamphetamine.
DWI
Philip M. Shutter, 24, of Clyde, arrested by State Police Monday in the town of Montezuma following a traffic accident on Route 31, was charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater. He was also charged with operating without valid insurance and moving from lane unsafely.
He will answer the charges Aug. 28.
