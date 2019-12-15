OVID — What started as a sex offender check ended with police busting what they called a clandestine meth lab and seizing numerous weapons.
Benjamin R. Nichols, 26, of Munson Road, was charged Thursday by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office with:
• Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class A felony).
• Third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine (class D felony).
• Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (class D felony).
• Criminal possession of a firearm (class E felony).
• Failure to register address as a sex offender (class E felony).
• Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor).
• Three counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).
• Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).
Sheriff Tim Luce said the case began when sheriff’s office investigators developed information while checking on Nichols as a registered sex offender. Luce added that Nichols is a Level 2 offender.
The sheriff’s office narcotics unit and criminal investigators got a search warrant for Nichols’ home. Luce said police found a clandestine meth lab, numerous rifles, a handgun, about 1,000 rounds of ammunition, metal knuckles and digital scales used to weigh drugs.
Luce said as a convicted felon, Nichols is not allowed to have firearms.
Also called to the scene were the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team and the county code enforcement office. Luce said the response team took all of the hazardous material from the home and the code officer deemed the property uninhabitable and condemned it.
“This case was an example of excellent police work and follow-up that eliminated a hazard to the community,” Luce said.
Nichols was taken to the county jail for arraignment and remanded without bail pending a hearing.