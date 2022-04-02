PENN YAN — Village police have lodged a homicide charge against a resident of a local senior living facility following the death of another resident.
James D. O’Reilly, 83, was charged Thursday with felony counts of criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disabled person.
The charges stem from an incident Monday at Clinton Crest Manor, an independent living facility. O’Reilly is accused of pushing Lee Lockwood, 89, during an argument.
Police said Lockwood suffered a broken hip and shoulder from the fall, and was taken by Penn Yan Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Police said he died Wednesday from his injuries.
Village police worked with Clinton Crest staff, the state Department of Health, and Yates County Adult Protective Services on the investigation. O’Reilly was taken to the county jail for arraignment and released in accordance with current bail reform guidelines.
Penn Yan Police Sgt. Justin Hamm said Friday that he did not know if O’Reilly is still living at Clinton Crest Manor.