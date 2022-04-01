PENN YAN — Village police have lodged a homicide charge against a resident of a local senior living facility following the death of another resident.
James D. O'Reilly, 83, was charged Thursday with felony counts of criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disabled person.
The charges stem from an incident Monday at Clinton Crest Manor, an independent living facility. O'Reilly is accused of pushing Lee Lockwood, 89, during an argument. Police said Lockwood suffered a broken hip and shoulder from the fall.
Lockwood died Wednesday after undergoing surgery at Geneva General Hospital.