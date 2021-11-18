CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua Academy was placed on lockdown briefly Wednesday morning when police saw a stolen vehicle in the school parking lot, leading to a short pursuit that eventually was called off.
Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said the vehicle, which was reported stolen from the Monroe County town of Greece, was spotted by one of his officers shortly after 10 a.m. The officer was on another call at the time and didn’t see where the vehicle went.
It was seen a short time later pulling into the Academy parking lot, prompting the school resource officer to order a short lockdown. The vehicle left less than 30 seconds later, and another officer saw it later on North Main Street. Nielsen said that officer tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped away and the officer stopped the chase due to safety concerns.
According to 911 dispatches at the time, the vehicle was being driven at speeds in excess of 60 mph in the city.
“The pursuit was about 20 seconds before it was terminated,” Nielsen said. “We do not have any suspects.”
Ontario County sheriff’s Lt. Dave Cirencione said a deputy saw the vehicle speeding north on Route 332, toward Farmington, but chose not to pursue it as the driver was weaving in and out of traffic.
The vehicle was last seen heading toward state police Troop E headquarters and the Thruway.