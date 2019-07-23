GENEVA — With no witnesses or video to assist them, city police are asking for the public’s help on what they are calling criminal mischief and hate crime incidents.
Police Chief Mike Passalacqua called the incidents racially motivated due to symbols, swastikas and the phrase “white power.”
“As the chief of police ... as well as a city resident for most of my life, this type of divisive display on any property within the city of Geneva will not be tolerated at any level,” Passalacqua said. “The rich, diverse makeup of our city is one of the best attributes we have that make the city of Geneva as beautiful as it is.”
The first incident was reported June 6 in an Elm Street parking lot. A swastika and the words “white power” were spray-painted on a building. An investigation turned up no witnesses, surveillance footage or other leads.
That case remains open.
The most recent incident, at Mt. Calvary Church on Milton Street, was phoned into police by a concerned citizen July 15. Police found what appeared to be two swastikas spray-painted on the west side of the church, although someone apparently tried to clean them up.
Church officials filed a formal complaint Friday. As in the other case, Passalacqua said there are no witnesses, surveillance footage or other leads.
“As in any case, I can assure you that any and all leads that are received will be followed up on,” he said. “I am asking the citizens of Geneva and the general public to please come forward with any and all information that you may have at this time.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Passalacqua at mjp@geneva.ny.us or (315) 828-6777, Det. Matt Colton at mkc@geneva.ny.us or (315) 828-6779, or email tips@geneva.ny.us. Information can remain confidential.
At-Large City Councilor Mark Gramling said he learned of the Mt. Calvary incident last Friday from Juanita Aikens of the Ontario County Corruption Coalition by way of Facebook. Gramling, who called the vandalism a racist xenophobic swastika, said he contacted Pastor Simmons and Minister Moore of Mt. Calvary and also made a statement against the vandalism on social media.
Gramling said the vandalism was not widely known, it appeared someone tried to clean it, and church officials and caretakers had not noticed it until he contacted them.
“We are blessed to live in a community enriched with culture and diversity,” Gramling said in a statement. “Unfortunately, there seems to be a remnant who devalue and express bigotry toward Geneva’s diverse community. Leaders of the Community Compact, including Geneva Police Department, and city officials have been working together for a more inclusive Geneva and these actions go against everything we have been working together for.
“This is a hate crime and these actions of racism will not be tolerated. I, as a Geneva public official, will push for perpetrators to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Gramling added. “Unfortunately, with no leads or surveillance footage there’s very little authorities can do to prosecute at this time. We need you. If anyone has any information concerning this or any other hate crimes, please contact Geneva Police Department.”
