HOPEWELL — Before the COVID-19 pandemic reached full throttle, it was common for police, ambulance crews and firefighters in Ontario County to respond to 14,000 or more incidents per month.
Now the numbers are about half that.
“If you compare the month of May stats to stats prior to the COVID pandemic, you see a significant decline in call volumes and other public safety-related events,” Sheriff Kevin Henderson said.
In his report for May, Henderson said the 911 Center processed 7,242 “events,” including 3,340 for the sheriff’s office. There were 997 calls for emergency medical services, 336 for fire departments, 1,209 for Geneva police and 1,360 for Canandaigua police.
“Businesses are not open, so we are not getting calls from them. Motor-vehicle accidents are down because fewer people are on the roads,” he said. “We are still doing traffic enforcement, and even though we have fewer calls, there are more challenges in other areas. There has been an uptick in domestic violence cases, not a huge jump, and we are seeing more mental health issues.”
One disturbing trend during the pandemic is the rise in drug overdose deaths. Henderson said there were three in May in the county, and his investigators are looking to arrest the people responsible for selling those drugs.
Henderson, who oversees a staff of nearly 300 people, said to his knowledge not one employee has tested positive for COVID-19. He attributes that to personal protective equipment, other precautionary measures and stopping visitation at the jail early in the pandemic.
“We had our inmate population to worry about, too,” he said. “We are trying to keep our employees healthy, because if one person gets infected it has a ripple effect.”
Henderson is reporting the following statistics from May:
• There were 10 reported drug overdoses, including the three deaths. Deputies used Narcan five times to revive people.
• There were 284 motor-vehicle crashes, well below the monthly average. Twenty-one resulted in injuries, including two fatalities from one crash.
There were 91 property-damage-only crashes, 61 car-deer collisions, 8 vehicles in ditches, 13 rollover crashes, and 19 hit-and-runs.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit reported 17 calls, including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• There were no arrests at Eastview Mall, which has been closed.
• The civil division attempted service on 61 papers and served 31, including 24 family court papers and one subpoena. There were no evictions during the month, and the civil office received 20 warrants and closed out 62 warrants.
• Deputies did continue to process some pistol permit applications, and Henderson said 147 investigations have been completed so far this year.
“Due to the county clerk’s office being closed, we have not been able to process new applications,” Henderson said. “Once the clerk’s office does reopen, we are prepared to process them as quickly as we can.”
• Special traffic patrols were worked in the towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Geneva, Victor, and South Bristol. Deputies issued a total of 164 tickets on those patrols, including 20 in Geneva.
• The special investigation (narcotics) unit made six arrests, including Class B felony charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.