WATERLOO — A village resident accused of causing a house fire by leaving a lit cigarette on a porch faces a felony arson charge.
Derrick E. Smith, 24, was charged Wednesday by village police with fourth-degree arson and second-degree reckless endangerment. The latter charge is a misdemeanor.
Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley said his officers and the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department responded to 111 N. Virginia St. shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire. They arrived to find flames and smoke in the front of the building.
Firefighters extinguished the flames quickly, limiting them to the structure's exterior. The Seneca County fire investigation team also responded and determined the blaze was caused by a lit cigarette that was left on a tray of cigarette butts on top of a water cooler.
The fire spread from there, causing damage to the exterior of the lower and upper apartments.
All of the occupants, including Smith, escaped without injury.
The Seneca County sheriff's office and its criminal investigators, county code enforcement officials, county emergency management personnel, and North Seneca Ambulance also responded.
Smith was released with an appearance ticket for village court, although his case eventually could be handled in county court since a felony is involved.